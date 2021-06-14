Woman leads police on a chase that spans two counties in southern WV

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after a chase that spanned two counties.

Deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call to help authorities in Raleigh County in a chase on the Coalfields Expressway on Saturday, June 12. Lisa Callison, 45, was allegedly driving the vehicle that would not stop for police.

Wyoming County Deputies set up spike strips, which ultimately stopped Callison in the Mullens area. Investigators said she tried to get away again, but came to a stop after a short distance because her tires were flat. Deputies were able to pull in front of the car, bringing the chase to an end. Two police cruisers were hit at this time.

Callison was arrested and charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing causing property damage, obstructing an officer and two counts of assault on an officer.

She is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. Charges are also pending in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Sophia Police Department and West Virginia State Police were all involved in the chase.