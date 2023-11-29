BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman said on Wednesday, November 30, 2023, that a dog found in a dumpster on Monday is her mother’s dog.

Tia Farmer said her mother lives at the Hargrove Street apartment complex where the dog was found and rescued by sanitation worker and taken to Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC).

Farmer said her mother told her Sunday evening that the 17-year-old dog named Striker, had disappeared while she sent him out to walk. Farmer said she and other family members went to the complex to look for Striker.

“I was knocking on people’s door, asking them, ‘Have you seen my mom’s dog?’ Telling them, showing them the picture,” said Farmer “They said, ‘No, we seen him in the yard, but after we came back, he was gone.’ And she started crying.”

Farmer said she recognized Striker from a news story published on Wednesday afternoon.

HSRC Executive Director Brett Kees said the dog, whom shelter staff had called Puggles, was given to Farmer on Wednesday, after she showed pictures on her phone to a shelter worker.

He added Farmer’s sister also came to the shelter.

Neighbors said they were shocked that someone would put the dog in a dumpster.

Darcy Moore said the dog belonged to her upstairs neighbor.

“I mean, he was old, but they shouldn’t throw him in a dumpster,” Moore said. “So, I mean, she walks him every day.”

Michael Jones, a concerned citizen visiting the complex, agreed.

“I think that’s terrible. THat’s animal cruelty, and it even says in the Bible to love your beasts. And I think that’s terrible. I don’t know what kind of sick person would do that to an animal.”

Neighbors told 59News they have contacted Beckley Police Department with information on the case.