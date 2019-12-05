Woman wanted for stealing credit/debit cards from hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department needs your help finding a woman who stole from Raleigh General Hospital.

Wanted Suspect

The woman pictured above reportedly stole multiple debit and credit cards from an administrative office at the hospital on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She then used the stolen cards at Kroger on Harper Road in Beckley.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Ptl. Sweetser or Cpl. Hughes at 304-256-1720. You can also contact CrimeStoppers of West Virginia using their P3 tips app .