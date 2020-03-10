Woman who makes 911 call finds herself facing charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Bluefield WV Police Department responded to a call on Sunday, March 8, 2020. They were checking on a man who may have overdosed. Once the officers arrived, they were waved down by a woman, later identified as Hanna Hylton, who told them where to find the man.

While the patient was being treated, officers went looking for the Hylton. She was found outside trying to leave in her pickup truck. Investigators said she was highly intoxicated and had a six-year-old child with her.

When questioned, Hylton told officers, the man had injected himself with a needle, while the child was in the apartment. She also admitted to injecting herself with methamphetamine and heroin earlier that day.

Hylton told officers she drove her car from Roncervete to Bluefield, WV. She is facing DUI and Child Neglect charges. She is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?"

White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson"

New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg"

Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium"

Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing"

Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News