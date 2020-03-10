Woman who makes 911 call finds herself facing charges

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Bluefield WV Police Department responded to a call on Sunday, March 8, 2020. They were checking on a man who may have overdosed. Once the officers arrived, they were waved down by a woman, later identified as Hanna Hylton, who told them where to find the man.

While the patient was being treated, officers went looking for the Hylton. She was found outside trying to leave in her pickup truck. Investigators said she was highly intoxicated and had a six-year-old child with her.

When questioned, Hylton told officers, the man had injected himself with a needle, while the child was in the apartment. She also admitted to injecting herself with methamphetamine and heroin earlier that day.

Hylton told officers she drove her car from Roncervete to Bluefield, WV. She is facing DUI and Child Neglect charges. She is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.