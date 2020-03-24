Woman with autoimmune disease sews masks for patients, medical personnel battling COVID-19

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — For Tammy Clay, sewing soothes the soul and provides peace of mind.

“It’s very relaxing,” Clay said. “It’s also a very lost art.”

But throughout the last few days, Clay is extending that peace of mind to others through different means.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerning shortage of masks, she saw on Facebook a call for help from Charleston Area Medical Center — a place familiar to Clay, who is a survivor of a pituitary adenoma.

“They needed masks,” Clay said. “CAMC is actually where I had my surgery, so it made me started thinking, ‘Okay, we need to see what’s going on.'”

Clay took it upon herself to sew some of her own. Her creations — which follows CDC recommendations on the materials and methods used in making them — covers the masks, extending their usage for patients and medical personnel fighting the pandemic.

“These are washable,” Clay explained. “They’re not 100-percent. All it does is protect the mask they are wearing.”

Clay received more than 500 requests for the masks, spanning across eight states. Even while battling an auto-immune disease, she said nothing will stop her from helping others.

“In all honesty, it’s very hard,” Clay said. “But where I live, my nearest neighbor is four miles away from me, so I’m very secluded.”

In turn, Clay calls on all sewers to lend a helping hand to a world hanging by a thread.

“Please, anyone that can sew — there are shortages everywhere,” Clay said. “We focus mainly right now on our front lines. We need all doctors, all nurses, respiratory therapists, CNA’s, EMT’s. The first responders — everybody needs extra protection.”

If you or someone you know is a sewer and would like to help out, Clay asks you to reach out to her on Facebook.

The Greenbrier County Health Department is planning to provide a drop-off location at their building on U.S. 219 North in Fairlea.