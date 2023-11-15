Summers County, WV (WVNS) — The Southern Conservation District with the West Virginia Conservation Agency hosted the Women in Agriculture Event at Pipestem State Park on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Promoting information and opportunities for women in the agriculture industry, the event brought together several organizations for a jam-packed day. The WVU Extension Agency, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, and the Farm Service Agency were just a few of the organizations gathered to present.

Topics ranged from soil health, to agroforestry, and included a WVU Extension-led hands-on raised bed building workshop.

With one-third of all farmers in West Virginia being women, the event was geared towards giving them everything they need to succeed in a male-dominated field.

For more information about agricultural programs, the Southern Conservation District, NRCS, and FSA can be reached at (304) 253-0261.