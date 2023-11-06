BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– While we are still a little over a month away from the official holiday season, the spirit of giving is in full swing.

The Friends of Coal women’s auxiliary was hard at work Monday morning packing boxes as part of their Giving Heart program.

The packages ranged from food boxes for families to necessity bags for men women and children.

The auxiliary has set a lofty goal this year, and they need help reaching it.

“We need donations of clothing toys, new toys, new coats, new pajamas for children. There is a terrific need in the state of West Virginia,” said Chairman Regina Fairchild.

The group plans to distribute 600 packages to local charities. Currently, they have around 300 ready.