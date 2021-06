GRAFTON, W.Va. - The sun is shining, the heat's cranked up, so why not kick back, relax, and jump off some inflatables at Tygart Adventure Lake at Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County.

"Tygart Lake is a water park, actually it's an adventure water park where you climb up these big toys and go on slides and spin on spears and the saturn and have a really good time," said Paul Buechler, the CEO of Tygart Adventures.