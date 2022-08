PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)–A drum gathering in Summers County welcomed people from all over the East Coast to the Appalachian South Folklife Center.

It was organized by the Women of the East Drum Gathering and Mother Earth Beat.

Through drumming, it became a lifeline for them to practice healing with their family.

One of their goals was to give value to oneself and connect with pride and gratitude, and generosity.