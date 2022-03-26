BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 24th annual Women’s Expo wrapped up at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, and what a day it was for crowds!

Event Coordinator, Jim Sassak, told 59News, the Convention Center was so packed, people were parking in lots not normally used. He added the weather enhanced the event saying “cold weather, the expo, that’s a perfect match just like tea and biscuits in the morning.”

“You can see the effort of the people coming in,” Sassak said. “You gotta bump shoulders with someone to get anywhere. It’s phenomenal. We’re just so thankful the people continue to support us year in and year out. This is 24 and counting.”

Sassak added the Women’s Expo is already set for next year. That will be held on March 24th and 25th of 2023.