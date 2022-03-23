BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–It’s Women’s History Month and one local bar and restaurant in Mercer County is showing us that women can rule the world.

The RailYard located in Downtown Bluefield is one of the most successful restaurants in the Mercer County area. On some nights and weekends, the place is completely packed with hungry customers. General Manager Emma Bailey, said she’s been a lover of the RailYard since she was in high school.

She said at first, the RailYard opened as a bar, but is now turning over a new leaf.

“We’ve taken away our stage, if you can see behind me, we don’t have our stage anymore, we actually have more dining space. We are still heavily focused on our menu on our burger and we still focus a lot on our bar,” Bailey said.

Bailey said they want to become more family-friendly for community members. The frontrunners at The RailYard including the hostesses, waitresses, and bartenders make sure everything runs smoothly. She said it’s important to her that women are put in positions of power in her restaurant.

“One of our chef leaders, her name is Elizabeth Warner and she is up and coming and one of our managers and she’s doing a phenomenal job. We just want to see all of the women really grow here and take on more than they thought they could or anyone thought they could,” Bailey said.

Women were not even officially allowed to work until the 1920s. Fast forward to 2022, where places like The Railyard are hiring women to run the show.

Bailey said it’s amazing to see how far women have come.

“It comes with its challenges but it’s amazing it’s incredible to see what we can do now versus what you could do years and years ago, it’s an incredible feeling,” Bailey said.

The RailYard is located on Raleigh Street in Bluefield.