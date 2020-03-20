Women’s Resource Center explains danger of self quarantining for domestic violence victims

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For most of us, the COVID-19 pandemic is a scary situation, but for victims of domestic violence this is an entirely different situation.

With social distancing and self quarantining growing across the world, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, Patricia Bailey, said for many victims, it will be a challenging time to be in a house with their abuser.

“Well if you are quarantined so to speak, that just gives the abuser more tools to be able to abuse,” Bailey said.

Bailey said in a normal situation, victims are able to leave the house and go to other places to escape, but with malls and restaurants closing, it makes it more difficult. She said if you know someone who could be in a domestic violence situation, check on them more often during this time.

“If your family knows that you are in a domestic violence situation, your friends know you are in a domestic violence situation, see if they can periodically call and check on you,” Bailey said.

Bailey said they are practicing social distancing and closed their community outreach offices. But their shelter is still open to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are still operating the shelter 24 hours a day,” Bailey said. “So that hotline number is key because you can talk to advocates, you can get referrals. What ever you need we will help you with.”

The Women’s Resource Center’s hotline is 304-255-2559.