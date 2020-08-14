Women’s Resource Center gets home for pets of victims

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Women’s Resource Center now has a new home for some furry friends. A dog house was delivered on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 so victims of abuse could bring their pets with them.

Executive Director Patricia Bailey said animals are one of the things abusers use to keep the victims from leaving.

“Today I mean that is very exciting to see this become reality,” Bailey said. “Now victims don’t have to worry about leaving their pets at home and possibly harm. They can bring their pet with them and for a lot of people that’s a deal breaker, they won’t come.”

The money for the dog kennel was raised by Operation Underdog after they heard about the need for a home for dogs and cats. The kennel has two dog houses and hook up for electricity to keep the animals warm and cool during the seasons.