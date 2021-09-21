Women’s Resource Center in need of items

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia is asking for donations to help survivors of domestic abuse.

The safe house in Raleigh County is a place for survivors of domestic violence to get on their feet after leaving their abusers. Oftentimes, these residents have little to no personal items with them. Reginia Thomas is the Executive Director of the Women’s Center of West Virginia. She said the demand for personal items and clothing is higher as we head into the colder months.

“We are always in need of personal items such as leggings of all sizes, T-shirts of all sizes, toiletries, socks, underwear,” Thomas said. “Things of that nature. Personal items are always needed here at the shelter.”

She added the shelter is especially in need of underwear sizes 5-7 for women and clothing items. People can drop-off donations at the outreach center on Wilson Street in Beckley.