Women’s Resource Center looking for donations during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local counseling center is looking for donations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Women’s Resource Center kept their doors open to help victims of domestic violence.

Executive Director Patricia Bailey said they are always looking for donation of hygiene products and specifically during this time, they’re also asking for any protective supplies.

“We want to have face masks for anybody that visits our office not everyone will come with a face masks,” Bailey said. “So we want to make sure that we have masks available for them. If we have to meet them at court, if we have to meet them in the hospital, where ever we have to meet them.”

Bailey said they ordered masks but due to the high demand they’re forced to ask for donations.