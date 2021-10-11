Women’s Resource Center rebrands its name to AWAY

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local organization is rebranding its name to now include anyone and everyone.

The Women’s Resource Center’s name has been around since the 1980’s. Their new name, AWAY, stands for Advocating A Way for Adults and Youth.

Erin Stone, Assistant Executive Director says this name encompasses all who seek help.

“We realized that not all people that seek help are women, we wanted to have a name encompassing everyone,” Stone said.

Their goals and missions haven’t changed. AWAY focuses on giving victims their new starting point. People that come into AWAY have problems such as stalking, domestic violence, sexual violence, and abuse. There are four outreach centers located in Beckley, Fayetteville, Hinton, and Summersville.

AWAY also has a new website that is easier to navigate.

The organization plans to unveil its new rebrand to the public in the near future.