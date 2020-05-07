Women’s Resource Center still looking for donations after Causeacon is cancelled

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, Patricia Bailey, confirmed this years’ Causeacon event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to make the decision this week to cancel,” Bailey said. “We’ve already got dates for next year that is already scheduled. We didn’t make the decision lightly.”

This year would have marked the fourth annual Causeacon, where people come dressed in their favorite cosplay in an effort to support the Women’s Resource Center. Bailey said after having around 1,500 people at the event last year, there was no way they could follow the guidelines in place for social distancing.

“I hope that they understand that there is no way we would have made a decision to cancel Causeacon, but under the circumstances there is no way to keep that many people in a confined space safe,” Bailey said.

Causeacon is the center’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It raised around $50,000 last year for the WRC. Bailey said they are figuring out how they can make that up during this challenging time. She said they are looking for donations and people willing to offer their time.

“Besides financially, those who can give hopefully they will and those that aren’t in the same position, they may be able to help in other ways,” Bailey said. “You know help us with maybe collecting donations or those kinds of things.”

Bailey said she loves seeing all of the costumes every year at Causeacon and just thanks the community for the support over the years. She looks forward to seeing everyone in 2021.

“They have supported us and it gets bigger and bigger every year,” Bailey said. “We bring special guest in from all over the country that these guys are all familiar with and want to see.”

Those who purchased tickets will receive a refund. Next year’s event is scheduled for April 23-25, 2021.