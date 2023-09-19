Tonight features mostly clear skies with high pressure still the dominant weathermaker in southern West Virginia. With a light breeze, patchy dense fog will once again be something to watch, especially after midnight and into the morning commute. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s, so it’s yet another chilly night!

Wednesday begins chilly, so the kiddos will want the coats as they are heading out the door but once the morning fog dissipates, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a nice warmup into the middle 70s for highs. It’ll be a beautiful day of weather across the region and the perfect evening to enjoy dinner outside with warm temperatures and dry air.

Thursday features a continuation of the trends from Wednesday, with slightly warmer temperatures as high temperatures jump up into the middle to upper 70s. Slightly more moisture in the atmosphere, along with weak troughing could enable an isolated shower to pop up over the mountains in the afternoon. We’re talking one to two showers at most over the mountains – a couple of ‘doppler freckles’ if you will. Most will remain dry under partly sunny skies.

Friday will continue the partly sunny skies with an isolated shower or two threat over the mountain counties once again in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Once again, most of us will be dry but a couple of showers will be around with weak troughing taking place over the mountain counties. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as a result of clouds moving in late in the day with a coastal system approaching.

Saturday brings a lot of clouds to the region as a coastal low-pressure system moves up north through the Mid-Atlantic coast. This could bring a few showers to the region, but the majority of us will likely only encounter a sprinkle or two. Our eastern mountain areas such as in Pocahontas County though will likely see better chances for light rain. Despite the lack of much meaningful rain from this system, temperatures will be held down with the abundant clouds around, with highs only in the upper 60s.

Sunday trends drier with high pressure scooting back into our north. This should allow temperatures to rebound back up into the middle 70s.

Monday brings more sunshine to the region out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to scoot in on Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be warmer in the middle to upper 70s, as a southerly breeze and a mild airmass overall work their way into the region.

Tuesday looks to bring a warm front into the area ahead of our next low-pressure system, which will bring with it the chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. The clouds and showers around will hold temperatures to near average in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead, our only current tropical system is Nigel, which is expected to not be of any concern to the U.S. Temperatures look to remain near to slightly above normal overall. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees, and high temperatures generally in the middle to upper 70s look commonplace for the next couple of weeks. Conditions look a bit wetter once we head into this weekend and beyond, as a series of systems look to create a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is in association with a blocking pattern known as an omega block, which could bring a series of weak storm systems through the region. We’ll keep a close eye on that! For any storms that pop up in your neighborhood, don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app for free with the interactive radar ready at the push of a button! I like using it for when I go hiking and running!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Stray mountain isolated shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray mountain isolated shower. Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. A few showers in our eastern counties, drier west. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers and storms possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Isolated shower or two. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.