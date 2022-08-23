Tonight will continue to feature clearing skies, with temperatures dropping down into the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out once again!

Wednesday continues the trend of more sunshine, with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 80s as our high pressure system that brought the sunshine Tuesday heads right into and over our region.

Thursday will be a bit on the toasty side temperatures warming into the middle 80s in many locations. Just a touch more moisture may be enough to fire up a shower or storm over the mountains but most of us are quiet. Our average high this time of year is only 80 degrees, so we’ll be entering a few days in a row where conditions will be above average!

Friday’s forecast does not veer much from Thursday, with high temperatures in the middle 80s but there will likely be a few more isolated showers around than Thursday with a little more moisture and a trough forming over the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. Many of us will remain dry, however.

Saturday brings a few more chances for scattered storms with a cold front pushing through. There will not be much change in weather behind this front, but the weak front should kick off a few widely scattered showers and storms. There will still be a lot of dry time with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday will be mostly dry, but there’s just enough humidity to pop an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Highs will be toasty in the middle 80s.

Monday will also feature an isolated storm threat with the humidity but again, most are dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday will continue the trend of isolated showers with a more humid and warmer air mass, with highs in the middle 80s.

In our extended forecast, there are signs of more rain chances for the following week, at least as we head toward midweek with a more robust storm system approaching the region. More chances for rain, some of which will likely be a bit more widespread will be possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday before we dry things out for the end of the week, which does look cooler at this point, with highs likely only in the lower to middle 70s for the end of next week. This cooler pattern looks to stick around for a few days!

TONIGHT:

Continued clearing of skies, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and remaining dry. Warm! Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Afternoon isolated showers, but a lot of dry time! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few scattered storms. Not a washout! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

A couple of isolated afternoon showers. Warm! Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

A couple more isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 80s again!

TUESDAY:

A few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered storms likely with a front pushing through. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Morning sprinkles with afternoon sunshine! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.