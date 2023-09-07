BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor Café celebrated the grand opening of Wood-Stone Pizzeria, Ice Cream and Coffee Shop with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 6, 2023.

The pizzeria is open in the basement of Fruits of Labor café, near the University district, and features indoor seating and an outdoor dining patio.

Owner Tammy Jordan said WVU-Tech students are welcome.

“We’ve been able to welcome students into a safe place, to just come and have a cup of coffee between classes or grab a slice of pizza, to make it quick and easy but also to make it a place of gathering and a place of just ease and safety when they come in, and just fellowship,” Jordan said, following the ceremony.

Wood-Stone offers to-go service, for busy W-V-U-Tech students and other folks who want to grab a slice and go.

The pizzeria is on Neville Street.