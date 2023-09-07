BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Staff of Wood-Stone Pizzeria on Neville Street in Beckley are in recovery from addiction, and they thanked the Beckley community on Thursday, September 7, 2023, as they celebrated the grand opening of Wood-Stone Pizzeria in the basement level of Fruits of Labor Cafe on Neville Street.

They said support from Beckley customers encourages them to continue a journey of hope.

“It’s empowering. It really is,” said Casey Hicks, a floor supervisor. “When you lift people up, you give them the confidence to do better, again, you know, to keep doing better, to keep growing.”

Sabrina Greaser, who is also a floor supervisor, said Fruits of Labor founder Tammy Jordan and others in the program offer support.

“Not only that, my customers are like family to me,” Greaser said. “Like, I have a relationship with each and every one of them. ”