BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Woodrow Wilson High School girls team hit the court at the Armory on March 6, 2023 for a bit of practice before they set off for the state championship!

When they headed off to start their trip to Charleston, though, they were not alone.

The girls had a police escort all the way to the interstate to show just how much support the community had for them.

Senior Lataja Creasey had some words of wisdom for the Flying Eagles underclassmen.

“Really just keep your head straight, focus on the important things,” said Creasey. “Surround yourself with the right people, and most of the time it is your basketball teammates. They’re like family for real.”

The first match of the State Tournament for the Flying Eagles kicks off March 7th at 9:30 in the morning when they take on this first opponent in Charleston, Spring Valley.

The Flying Eagles won’t be the other local team playing for the state title! we have five local teams shooting their shots!

The first game of of the championship tournament is a AAA matchup between #6 Woodrow Wilson and #3 Spring Valley at 9:30 in the morning on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Immediately after that game, in class A, #4 Greenbrier West takes on #5 Webster County at 11:15.

Then #7 Princeton will take on #2 Morgantown at 1:00 PM.

On Wednesday, #2 Wyoming East will face off against #7 Ravenswood at 1 in the afternoon in AA.

Last but not least, #1 Summers County will take on #8 Frankfort at 5:30 in the evening.