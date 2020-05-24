Woodrow Wilson High School celebrates class of 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, May 23, 2020 Woodrow Wilson High School seniors got the chance to walk across a nontraditional stage in front of family and friends at a drive-in graduation.

Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rockey Powell said this ceremony was put together with love for the students after a sad ending to their senior year.

“Look at this as not as special but I’ll tell you what there has been more time and effort put into this graduation,” Powell said. “I’ve been here for 38 years and I’ve been through 38 graduations, so this is the most special graduation that we’ve ever had here at Woodrow Wilson High School.”

Senior Noah Rakes said when they first announced graduation plans he wasn’t thrilled about the structure. But he’s happy they allowed him and his classmates to celebrate this milestone among each other even if they had to keep their distance.

“At practice our Principal Rockey Powell said it was historic and that just made me realize we are doing something special and we are always going to remember this, people are always going to remember us,” Rakes said.

Senior Callan Bates said with the last day of school back in March graduation day was the first time many classmates saw each other for the first time.

“It feels great to see everyone. It’s kind of hard because your not suppose to get close to each other but you know when your out here and you haven’t seen each other in what feels like forever it’s kind of hard to stay away from a friend,” Bates said.

Mr. Powell wanted to give the class of 2020 a special message.

“Just remember one a flying eagle always a flying eagle,” Powell said.