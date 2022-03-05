BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Six students signed on to continue their athletic careers in college March 5, 2022.

Coach George Barbera said this is the most students he has seen sign with colleges for running since his tenure began in 2017. Collete Lindley will go to Loyola University Maryland, Ashton Evans and Stanley Martin will go to West Virginia Wesleyan, Connor Cormack and James Grayton will go to Concord University and Christian Saffouri will go to WVU Tech.

“All the kids ran cross country track and field all four years, they stuck with it and had a lot of success.” Barbera said. “They all improved throughout their career here and we are just so excited for them to make the decision on where to continue their education and continue their sport.”

Woodrow Wilson High School cross country track and field has won multiple regional championships since 2017. Barbera said he works to create a positive environment where kids can continue to motivate themselves and work hard.