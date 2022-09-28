BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers Construction for $128,748.

The work will take between six and eight weeks, and the second phase of work on the risers and concrete under the bleachers will begin after the structural repair, he added.