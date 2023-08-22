BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Sports fans and community members alike will be happy to hear the long-awaited stadium project at Woodrow Wilson High School is finally complete.

For almost a year, the bleachers at Van Meter Stadium needed repairs. The bleachers had structural issues and needed the metal beams underneath to be replaced along with any chipped concrete or other issues.

The renovations began almost a year ago, and until now, no visitors or students could use those bleachers for safety reasons.

Andrew Pinnick, Woodrow Wilson’s Athletic Director, said he is very grateful to everyone in the community who helped in getting the school to this point.

“Everything will be open for our first football game,” said Pinnick. “We’re really excited about having our home stands open again and having a normal football year.”

Pinnick said the stadium’s renovations are not just going to benefit the football team, but also track meets, soccer, community events and so much more.

The stadium also recently received new lights and underwent power-washing and paint retouches.