BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023.

Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent.

Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while Tylai Kimble and Matthew Moore take their talents to Glenville state.

Kimble will try out to be an edge rusher on the defense and Moore will try his hand at running back and tight end.

The players said their choices fit their playing and education needs.

“I met all the kickers and punters down there,” said Mollohan. “The specialists’ room was really welcoming. They really wanted me down there and I’m glad I get to join that brotherhood.”

“They want me as an edge rusher,” chirped Kimble. “They want me at 225. I said I can’t gain weight like that but we’ll see what it’s going to get me.”

“I’m going to try out for running back but I think they want me to play tight end,” added Moore.

All players will attend school this fall.