BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For American students, team sports are a staple of life and can build spirit in a community.

But in Europe, sports aren’t associated with schools.

Three European students are getting a very American experience playing tennis this year for Woodrow Wilson High School.

“School sports is, definitely, a lot of fun,” said Charlotte Maeland, an exchange student from Norway. “That’s not something we have in Europe. That’s something you see in movies, cheerleaders and everything. It was surreal to see it. There’s a sport for every season.”

Charlotte comes from a seaside town in western Norway. Alberto Simoncello’s hometown is right outside of Venice, Italy, and Jorge Orio hails from Spain, near Madrid.

This year, the three students live with Beckley families and attend Woodrow Wilson High School.

When they enrolled at the school, they were encouraged to play a sport.

“I’ve been playing tennis since I was, like, very young,” said Jorge. “I had to talk with them, a few times, and then come back, but I really enjoy playing tennis.”

Tennis coach Bernie Bostick said on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, that the Flying Eagles welcomed the European students with open arms.

“It just really good to see us interact and become more diversified as a team,” Bostick said. “We just really like having them. I’m going to see if I can’t get two or three every year. It just really helps our team.”

The students said they will never forget their time at Woodrow Wilson High School and that they hope to leave behind special memories.

“I share a bit of my culture here, but also, they share the culture with me,” Alberto said. “And I will remain also a part of Beckley, because I came here, and I gave my part. I was on the tennis team.”

Bostick said host families are needed for the foreign exchange student program at the high school. Those who are interested may contact Bostick on Facebook for more information.