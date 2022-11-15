BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022.

“It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price.

The plan includes a new Flying Eagles basketball coliseum.

Price said the Phase One plans will begin soon and include the installation of new waterlines, new science labs, and new windows. The E Wing will eventually be demolished, as part of a plan to make the campus safer by placing all classrooms under “one roof.”

Price said the tennis courts will be moved, the parent pick-up line will be diverted and the auditorium will be connected to the main building, following renovations.