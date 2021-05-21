Woodrow Wilson seniors look back at tumultuous year ahead of Saturday’s commencement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After more than a year of uncertainty through their schools, graduates throughout our area are walking across the stage. One high school had their rehearsal ahead of its commencement ceremony.

While physically distant across Van Meter Stadium, more than 200 of Woodrow Wilson High School’s finest walked through guidelines and the ceremony itself. With the pandemic on its last leg, seniors, like Savannah Hughes, are ecstatic to move on from what was an uncertain year.

“You had to go from online to in-person. Most of the things you did was independent,” Hughes said. “Moving forward, you really learned how to be independent and live on your own.”

Fellow senior Cierra James agreed, echoing how the fluid situation strengthened their resolve.

“Because of all the adversity we faced, it did make us stronger,” James said. “It’ll help us out in the future.”

Each participating graduate was given six tickets for the commencement ceremony, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021.