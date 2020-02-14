Woodrow Wilson students celebrate Valentine’s Day with some cold hearted learning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Valentine’s Day is all about love in the heart. On Friday, Mr. Bostick, a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School, decided the holiday was the perfect day to cut open hearts. His Anatomy and Physiology classes dissected sheep hearts to learn about the functions of the organ.

“They saw the four chambers of the heart, they saw the valves that allow blood in and out of the heart,” Bostick said. “They saw Aorta, they saw the blood vessels coming into and out of the heart. They saw just really how healthy those hearts are.”

Junior Sydney McGraw said she is a curious person and loves getting to do hands-on activities in class.

“It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot more educational,” McGraw said. “I feel like I got more out of it then if he would have explained it. I feel like I got a lot more out of it.”

Bostick said the dissecting lessons are always his favorite because he loves seeing the reactions from the students.

“Everybody is different. Like you saw, I was running from table to table, but it’s good they are learning something and it makes me feel good when they do and figure something out,” Bostick said.