BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ryan Stafford, Principal of Woodrow Wilson High School, announces the new women’s softball head coach has been revealed.

After a board meeting Tuesday, February 28, 2023, it was approved that Michael Maiolo, assistant head coach for women’s softball, will move into the position of head coach.

Ed Mullins, who had previously assisted Maiolo will remain on board along with the school’s head girl’s soccer coach, Julie Agnor to help Maiolo with the girl’s softball team.