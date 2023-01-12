RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Woodrow Wilson High School wrestling team won the 15th Annual West Virginia Army National Guard Wrestling Tournament.

Twenty-six teams from multiple states competed for the duals championship.

Brigadier General Holt, the Assistant Adjutant General of West Virginia, presented wrestlers from each team the “West Virginia Army National Guard Leadership Award” for displaying the seven Army Values.

Woodrow was also awarded the “Most Outstanding Wrestler Award.”

Coach Matt Osborne said it all comes down to mindset on the mat.

“Attitude is everything,” said Osborne. “You know, we talk about position being everything in wrestling and your attitude is position on life. Attitude is very important.”

“It feels really good, especially closing it out with my final season,” added senior Jay Jones. “It felt really good to win that tournament for the first time. So, I was happy.”

Each award also honored the memory of tournament founder, Lee Parlier.