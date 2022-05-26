MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– As pools across southern West Virginia set to open this weekend one local pool continues repairs. The City of Mullens Foundation is helping the City of Mullens with repairs to the pool.

The Mullens City Pool closed mid-season in 2019 due to filtering issues and water loss and the pool has been closed since. Repairs are going as scheduled. The lines for the returns and skimmers are finished but they are waiting on a new pump and filters, in the meantime work continues in the pump house. Once the pump and filters are installed workers will start on concrete work around the pool and expanding the lounging area.

“The town has to accommodate the children and the pool was a great way to do that for the parents and stuff, it gives them a break and they can enjoy it also,” said Barry Smith with the City of Mullens Foundation. “We’ll do pool parties at night and it makes it better for the whole community.”

Smith also said they are hopeful to have the pool open by July but that is dependent on parts arriving on time.