LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Greenbrier County Board of Education to host the Workforce Development and Career Readiness. The event will take place on Nov. 14, 2019 at the Student Center in the Kyle & Ann Fort Arts & Sciences Building.

“We feel it’s extremely important to inspire and encourage area students to start thinking and preparing for the future,” Executive Director of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce Ashley Vickers stated in a release.

During the Career Readiness Program, Greenbrier schools will be able to explore opportunities to further enhance student engagement in its career preparation activities. Some of these engagements include local internships, job shadowing, and workplace tours.

By having this program, more opportunities will be available for students to help better plan their future.

“We look forward to building on the strength of our programs and partnerships to prepare our students for successful careers right here in the Greenbrier Valley,” Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools Jeff Bryant stated.