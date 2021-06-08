WorkForce West Virginia warns people of texting scam

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Kroger has announced that a hiring event will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 1-4pm. For the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, that includes Virginia, West Virginia, and portions of Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, the goal of the event is to hire more than 900 associates with a variety of positions available including roles in pick-up and pharmacy.

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Jennifer Mancini, human resource manager for the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver a great shopping experience for our customers.”