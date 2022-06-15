CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — While the best thing to do is stay inside and take it easy, that is not an option for those who make a living working in the elements.

Besides just the sweltering temperature, the air outside is thick and heavy, making a long day for many people.

Gage Shultz owns Bluegrass Lawn Care in Scott Depot, West Virginia. He said that on hot days it is important to make sure the crew stays safe.

“It definitely takes a toll on you,” Shultz said. “You are ready to finish the day up all day.”

He also said his team probably won’t work on Wednesday because it is just too hot and muggy.

“We are just trying to get a lot done and I’m going to give my guys off,” Shultz said. “It is going to be real hot, and I have to be responsible for them and making sure they are safe and their health.”

For firefighters in bulky gear, it means taking more breaks and carrying coolers with drinks on the trucks.

“Car wrecks, fires, anything that has us geared up, especially if we have mask helmet air pack on,” said Lt. Luke Adkins with the St. Albans Fire Department, describing the situations that are especially difficult in hot weather.

The advice that firefighters follow for enduring the heat is something anyone working outside could benefit from.