World Suicide Prevention Day: organizations come together for a greater cause

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Many in the tri-state have felt the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. But there are several organizations working to prevent any further deaths.

Today was “World suicide prevention day” and across the tri-state groups and organizations came together to remember those who died as well as offer support for those who have attempted suicide.

Annie Scott, who lost a family member to suicide, says she understands the situation all too well.

A family member actually committed suicide about ten years ago, so I’ve been there. Annie Scott, Huntington resident



At the Walk for Hope event in Ashland, Kentucky family members and friends wrote names and messages to those who have passed away and those struggling with suicidal thoughts. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Events like the “Walk for Hope” hosted by Pathways in Ashland, Kentucky help shine a light on this issue, but Pathways isn’t the only organization spreading awareness. Several organizations are dedicated to offering resources to those in need of help.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in West Virginia director Amanda Farley says they are working to avoid “not” talking about suicide.

Our goal really is to help bring the conversation of suicide out of the darkness and into the light. Amanda Farley, AFSP in West Virginia director

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2018, 48.344 Americans died by suicide and an estimated 1.4 million attempted suicide.

Along with talking about the subject, Farley says there are signs anyone can look for, including “talking about wanting to die, looking for ways to kill themselves, talking about feeling helpless, saying things like ‘I’m a burden, I feel like I’m a burden, I don’t have a place here.'”

Those who have already lost loved ones are offering advice for others going through the same experience.

I think everybody experiences really low periods of time. Try to stay positive. It’s a lot harder for some people to do. Annie Scott, Huntington resident

The National Suicide Hotline’s number is 800-273-8255. For more information on the AFSP, click here. For more information and resources from Pathways in Ashland, Kentucky, click here.