World Team Tennis announces Venus Williams will participate in 2020 season at The Greenbrier Resort

FILE – In this July 14, 2015, file photo, Washington Kastles’ Venus Williams serves to Austin Aces’ Nicole Gibbs during a tennis match in Washington. World TeamTennis says Venus Williams has committed to play in its three-week season that starts July 12, 2020. Williams will be a member of the Washington Kastles. That is one of nine teams that will gather at a resort in West Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (WVNS) – Twenty-three time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World TeamTennis King Trophy winner, Venus Williams, committed to play WTT’s 45th season for the Washington Kastles. The three-week season is scheduled from July 12-Aug. 2 at The Greenbrier Resort.

One of the sport’s all-time greats and a future International Tennis Hall of Famer, Williams will play her 15th season for the Kastles, a team she led to the King Trophy on four occasions in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. She won her first King Trophy in 2006 while playing for the Philadelphia Freedoms and was named the WTT Final MVP in 2012.

“I’m excited to be playing World TeamTennis with the Kastles again this year,” Williams said. “It’s always a great time and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court, embracing the team approach, and hopefully leading the Kastles to another King Trophy.”

Throughout her illustrious and highly decorated professional career, Williams has won five Wimbledon Championships, two US Open singles titles, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals, including gold medals in both singles and doubles competition at the 2000 Sydney Games.

The summer of 2000 was also the same year Williams made her WTT debut for the St. Louis Aces. She has played for the Delaware Smash (2005), Freedoms (2006-09) and Kastles (2010-12, 2014-15, 2017-19). The Kastles are led by rising American star Frances Tiafoe and includes teammates Marcelo Arevalo, Bernarda Pera, Nick Monroe and Arina Rodionova, and are coached by former ATP player Robby Ginepri.

Williams leads an already star-studded lineup of players who are set to compete at The Greenbrier, including reigning Australian Open singles champion Sofia Kenin, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens, Mike and Bob Bryan, tennis’ all-time winningest doubles team, former world top-10 Jack Sock, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig, and former Wimbledon singles finalists Milos Raonic and Genie Bouchard.

Those wanting to catch one of WTT’s most memorable seasons in person, or participate in exclusive clinics conducted by select WTT players through specific VIP ticket options, can secure tickets now at WTTTickets.com. General admission tickets start at $40 for Upper Bowl seats at Center Court at Creekside, and prices vary depending on the day of the week.

All of WTT’s 2020 regular season and playoff matches will be televised or streamed on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel or the ESPN family of networks. In addition, select matches will be live-streamed on ESPN+, Facebook Watch or WTT.com. WTT’s complete season broadcast schedule will be announced on WTT.com at a later date.

Safety guidelines have been put into place by WTT with guidance of local and state government officials in West Virginia and in adherence to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every fan at The Greenbrier will be required to pass a temperature check of under 100.4 degrees before entering the grounds. All fans will be required to wear a face covering during the matches and will be checked a second time before entering the outdoor stadium, Center Court at Creekside, or indoor court for any matches, and will be denied entry should they fail the temperature check.