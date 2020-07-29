World TeamTennis fans grateful for opportunity to watch 2020 season in-person

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Professional sports are returning after the COIVD-19 pandemic put their 2020 seasons on hold, but fans are not allowed to watch the games in person. World TeamTennis is one of the few allowing fans to watch their favorite teams in-person.

Season ticket holder Stephanie Stilson said when they heard the season would be held at one location, they jumped on the opportunity to travel to a new state.

“Then we heard this was happening we thought wow what a unique opportunity to see all the teams come together and to have it in this beautiful location of The Greenbrier, only four hours from D.C.,” Stilson said.

Stilson said this a great way to get out of the D.C. area since the pandemic started and have a nice vacation. Washington Kastles fan, Carly Spring, said they like having everything in one location because they get to see more matches than usual.

“It’s great to see three matches in one day,” Spring said. “Not going to say I haven’t slipped out to see other parts and go on some hikes, but it is great to see all the different teams.”

Stilson said it is great to see the players and coaches around The Greenbrier Resort having fun.

“It’s so neat to see the players walking around the grounds and see them out taking walks or exercising. or working out,” Stilson said.