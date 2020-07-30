World TeamTennis successfully held during COVID-19 pandemic

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — For the last three weeks, tennis fans have been able to enjoy the 2020 season of World TeamTennis. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their season, CEO Carlos Silva said they tested the players, coaches, and staff multiple times during the season and they came back with NO positive tests.

“I think all the players and all the staff worked very hard so we could all stay safe,” Silva said. “Happy to report that all of our tests have come back negative. We are just going to stay diligent until the Sunday finals and then get everyone on their way back to wherever they are going, and hopefully off to their next tournament safely.”

Silva said it felt nice to be one of the first professional sports back after having to stop play due to the pandemic.

“That’s what I’ve heard so much from all the players, especially, and some of the staff just being thankful that they could be a part of this and get back to work,” Silva said. “You know we all want to work, we all want to get back to as much normalcy as we can, and this is maybe the beginning of that.”

Holding the season in one location, fans were able to witness play like they normally would.

“Players walking around. So many champions and legends, great young players, coming to watch other matches, getting ready for their match, practicing warming up,” Silva said. “We did some practice courts here in town along with the Gillepski family. It was really great to do that, and I think the players have really enjoyed that. So it’s been great being in one location.”