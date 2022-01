CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - According to a study from WalletHub.com, West Virginian smokers spend $39,236 on average per year on cigarettes and other losses related to tobacco use, putting them 12th in the nation for the highest real cost of smoking. With the highest tobacco use rates in the nation, organizations like the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network have begun advocating for higher taxes on tobacco products in West Virginia.

Nearly a quarter of adults in West Virginia smoke cigarettes, but along with the rest of the nation, the trend is going down, according to the CDC. But high school students using e-cigarettes and vapes is still concerning for the American Cancer Society. Nearly half of West Virginia's high schoolers report they are currently using tobacco products, according to a CDC survey, and the majority of that percentage turn to e-cigarettes. In a statement on the ACS CAN website about e-cigarettes, they write, "the use of e-cigarettes in young people has skyrocketed to epidemic proportion with nearly 30% of high school students reporting using an e-cigarette in the past 30 days and 12% reporting using an e-cigarette daily."