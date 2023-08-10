ISTANBUL (AP) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Thursday, causing damage to buildings and wounding 23 people, Turkish officials said.

At least 23 were injured as a result of Thursday’s quake, which was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province and felt in Adiyaman, both provinces hit by the devastating earthquakes in February, which killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a social media post that the injuries sustained in Malatya and Adiyaman consisted of falls and people throwing themselves off buildings to avoid being crushed under a collapsed building.

Private broadcaster NTV reported that some damage could be seen in buildings as a result of Thursday’s earthquake.