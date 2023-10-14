Israel’s military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza’s people out through the southern border with Egypt.

1. People are struggling to flee from northern Gaza while also grappling with a growing water crisis after Israel stopped the flow of resources to the Gaza Strip 2. No decision on a ground offensive has been announced, although Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border 3. An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing one and wounding six 4. The war has claimed at least 3,200 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7 5. United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has assured Israel: “We have your back”

GERMANY TO START EVACUATING CITIZENS FROM ISRAEL

BERLIN — The German army will start evacuating its citizens from Israel with military airplanes. German news agency dpa reported that two A400M military transports were on their way from Germany to Israel on Saturday evening and further flights were planned, according to the German defense ministry.

In recent days, the German government helped with the evacuation of around 2,800 German citizens and their family members from Israel following Hamas’ attack on the country a week ago.

So far, they were predominantly flown out by civilian airplanes or brought across the border to Jordan by buses. German carrier Lufthansa stopped its scheduled flights from Israel at the beginning of the week, but it deployed a limited number of evacuation flights which ended on Saturday.

More than 100,000 residents of Israel hold dual German and Israeli citizenship.

HEZBOLLAH FIGHTER DIES DURING EXCHANGE WITH ISRAELI TROOPS

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says one of its fighters was killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli troops on Saturday.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV identified the dead fighter as Ali Youssef Alaaeddine. It gave no other details, saying his death happened “during the Zionist aggression on south Lebanon today.”

Alaaeddine is the fourth Hezbollah fighter killed since tensions increased along the Lebanon-Israel border following the deadly attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on southern Israel Oct. 7. The war has since claimed at least 3,200 lives.

ERDOGAN’S SON JOINS PRO-PALESTINIAN MARCH IN ISTANBUL

ISTANBUL — The son of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in a large pro-Palestinian march in Istanbul on Saturday. Bilal Erdogan was accompanied by former Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and former speaker of Turkish parliament Mustafa Sentop.

“Let us make clear our side, we should at least let our feelings be heard,” Erdogan told The Associated Press.

The crowd of over 1,000 people carried Palestinian and Turkish flags while chanting slogans criticizing Israel and the United States.

Speaking to the AP, Sentop said, “Everyone with a conscience, regardless of race or religion, are displaying their sentiments toward this genocide.”

JAPANESE CHARTER FLIGHT WITH EVACUEES LEAVES ISRAEL

TOKYO — Japan’s Foreign Ministry says a Japanese government-arranged charter flight carrying eight Japanese nationals in Israel departed from Tel Aviv and was expected to arrive in Dubai on Sunday.

Fifty-one other Japanese nationals were separately evacuated by South Korea’s military aircraft, along with 163 South Koreans and six Singaporeans.

About 1,250 Japanese nationals were in Israel as of October 2022, according to government data.

LEBANESE STATE MEDIA SAYS ISRAELI SHELLING HAS KILLED 2 IN CHEBAA

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s state news agency says Israeli shelling of a Lebanese border village killed a man and his wife.

The shelling occurred during an exchange of fire along Lebanon’s border with Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops.

National News Agency said Khalil Hachem and his wife, Rabad Akoum, were killed in the shelling of the Lebanese border village of Chebaa.

Hezbollah said its fighters struck several Israeli military positions in the disputed Chebaa Farms and Kfar Chouba hills in the afternoon. It added that hours later, Hezbollah gunmen fired rockets and shells toward an Israeli position in the area inflicting damage.

ISRAELI MILITARY ANNOUNCES IT IS PREPARED FOR ‘COORDINATED’ OFFENSIVE

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has prepared a “coordinated” offensive in the Gaza Strip involving air, ground and naval forces.

In a statement on its website Saturday night, the army said it is “preparing to implement a wide range of offensive operative plans.”

Israel has ordered roughly half of Gaza’s population to evacuate their homes ahead of an expected ground offensive in response to a brutal cross-border Hamas attack.

Israel has not said when the offensive will begin.

HAMAS OFFICIAL SAYS PALESTINIANS WILL NOT MIGRATE TO EGYPT

BEIRUT — A top official with the militant Hamas group says the people of Gaza will not migrate from the strip to Egypt.

In a televised speech Saturday, Ismail Haniyeh said that “all the massacres” will not break the Palestinian people.

“There will be no migration from Gaza to Egypt,” he said, adding that “our decision is to stay in our land.”

Haniyeh said Israel suffered a “strategic strike” and that last week’s attacks by Hamas that have killed more than 3,200 are an indication the end of Israel’s occupation is near.

Haniyeh said the aim of Hamas is to liberate the land and set Palestinian prisoners free, and that the blockade in Gaza be lifted.

HEAD OF GAZA’S LARGEST HOSPITAL SAYS 35,000 PEOPLE ARE SHELTERING IN HOSPITAL COMPLEX

GAZA CITY, Gaza — Medical officials say an estimated 35,000 have crammed into the grounds of Gaza City’s main hospital, seeking refugee ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

Mohammad Abu Selim, general director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed that massive crowds had thronged the building and the courtyard outside. Shifa is the largest hospital in the entire Gaza Strip.

“People think this is the only safe space after their homes were destroyed and they were forced to flee,” said Dr. Medhat Abbas, a Health Ministry official. “Gaza City is a frightening scene of devastation.”

The Israeli military has ordered roughly half of Gaza’s population, including all of Gaza City, to evacuate as it prepares to send in ground forces.

Israel has been bombing Gaza into rubble for the past week, killing more than 2,200 and counting in response to a cross-border Hamas attack.

30 TURKISH CITIZENS HAVE EVACUATED FROM ISRAEL, TURKEY SAYS

ISTANBUL — The Turkish government says it has successfully evacuated 30 citizens out of Israel.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking to reporter alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, said the citizens were among roughly 300 people with dual Turkish-Israeli citizenship in Gaza. He reiterated Turkey’s condemnation of “any attack aimed at innocent civilians.”

The Israeli Embassy in Turkey announced on social media Thursday that one Turkish citizen had been killed in Hamas’ attack and that another citizen could not be reached.

DEATH TOLL OF ROMANIANS IN ISRAEL RISES TO 4

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that two more Romanian citizens have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, bringing the total number of Romanians who have died since Hamas attacked Israel a week ago to four.

All four of the deceased held duel Romanian-Israeli citizenship and resided in Israel. The ministry also said Saturday that another duel citizen is missing and that the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv is communication with the Israeli authorities over the matter.

ITALY SAYS IT’S WORKING TO FREE 3 ITALIANS BELIEVED HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS

ROME — Italy’s foreign minister says the country is continuing its efforts to free Italian nationals who are among those believed to be held hostage by Hamas following the militant group’s attack on southern Israel last Saturday.

“We’ve done and we’ll do anything possible to free hostages, three of whom are Italian,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday at an event in Rome.

Tajani, who visited Israel on Friday, said he met there with the families of the three people who are believed held hostage — a couple and a boy.

“We hope that Israel’s reaction will be proportioned and only hit the sites where Hamas terrorists are hiding or hiding weapons,” Tajani said, adding he hoped that hostages could be freed through the creation of humanitarian corridors.

NEARLY 300 SWEDES, FINNS AND OTHER NORDIC CITIZENS REPATRIATED FROM ISRAEL

HELSINKI — The foreign ministries of Nordic neighbors Finland and Sweden have repatriated nearly 300 people with evacuation flights from Israel to Helsinki and Stockholm.

Swedish news agency TT said a charter flight from Tel Aviv with around 120 people — mostly Swedes but also Finns and other Nordic nationalities — landed at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport early Saturday.

“I am happy that everyone arrived safely and that our Nordic cooperation works so well,” Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said in a statement.

Some 149 Finnish citizens were repatriated with a separate evacuation flight from Israel that arrived at Helsinki Airport on Saturday morning, according to Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

No further flights are planned, but the Swedish government said in a release that it still “in close contact with other Nordic countries about exit options.”

IRAN’S FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS WITH LEADERS OF MILITANT PALESTINIAN GROUPS

BEIRUT — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with leaders of militant Palestinian groups in Beirut, Hezbollah’s TV station reported.

Al-Manar TV gave no further details about Saturday’s meeting between Amirabdollahian, top Hamas official in exile Saleh Arouri and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh.

Hamas officials have repeatedly said that last Saturday’s attacks on southern Israel that have killed hundreds of civilians and troops were the work of the Palestinian group and Iran had nothing to do with it.

Hamas officials did not respond to calls from The Associated Press to confirm and give details about the meeting.

Amirabdollahian left Beirut Saturday afternoon following a tour that took him to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, where Iran enjoys wide influence.

Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group are allies of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

SCHOLZ AND NETANYAHU DISCUSS NEED TO AVOID REGIONAL INVOLVEMENT IN ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has talked again with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the current situation in Israel following last week’s attack by Hamas.

During their phone conversation on Saturday, both leaders “agreed on the need to avoid a regional conflagration and, in particular, the intervention of Hezbollah in the conflict,” the German government said in a statement, adding that Scholz briefed Netanyahu about his latest diplomatic efforts in this regard.

The German statement said that Netanyahu told Scholz about Israeli efforts to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip which the Israeli leader said were being hindered by Hamas.

Scholz reiterated “Germany’s full solidarity with the people of Israel in these difficult hours and underscored that Germany stands unwaveringly by Israel’s side.”