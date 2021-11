GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- The seeds of recovery are now planted in Greenbrier County. For the first time, women recovering from addiction have a place to go to in the area.

Seed Sower, Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on shifting the addiction recovery landscape purchased and renovated a house in Dawson. The house provides a long-term place for those in recovery to continue working on changing their lives. Executive director James Phillips believes they have found the ideal place to do so.