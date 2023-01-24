GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced their latest update to the Doomsday Clock, to move its hands the closest they have ever been to global catastrophe.

The Doomsday Clock now sits at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest the hands have ever been to the representation of nuclear annihilation.

Using the idea of apocalypse to represent midnight and “countdown to zero” to represent nuclear explosion, the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists say, although it is not the exclusive reason, the conflict in Ukraine and Russia has propelled the hands closer to destruction.

“We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality. 90 seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it’s a decision our experts do not take lightly. The US government, its NATO allies and Ukraine have a multitude of channels for dialogue; we urge leaders to explore all of them to their fullest ability to turn back the Clock.” Rachel Bronson, PhD, president and CEO, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago scientists who helped develop the first atomic weapons in the Manhattan Project, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists created the Doomsday Clock two years later to convey threats to humanity and the planet. The Doomsday Clock is set every year by the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board in consultation with its Board of Sponsors, which includes 10 Nobel laureates.

To read the official Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists statement or to find more information, visit their website.