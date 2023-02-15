CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Senator Joe Manchin made a statement on the death of Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, the former chairman of the Toyota Motor Corporation who pioneered the Toyota Motor Corporation into its future as a modern global giant.

The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, Shoichiro Toyoda was still serving as Toyota’s honorary chairman at the time of his death. He was instrumental in pioneering the current state of the company. He joined the company in 1952, and was responsible for the creation of Lexus and the original Prius.

According to Toyota Motor Corporation, Shoichiro Toyoda died of heart failure on February 14, 2023, at the age of 97. A funeral service will be held for close family, but the automaker says it plans to hold a farewell gathering to honor the long-serving executive at a later date. Shoichiro Toyoda is survived by his son Akio Toyoda who stepped down as Toyota’s CEO last month but still serves as chairman of the board.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was involved heavily with Toyota Motor Corporation, having a strong partnership with the company and its founder, especially after the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, was developed. Manchin made the following statement on Toyoda and his legacy.

“Gayle and I are saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend, Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda. For more than 25 years, West Virginia and Toyota’s strong partnership has continued to grow. When Dr. Toyoda initially considered Buffalo, West Virginia for a new plant, he was told by his peers that Americans couldn’t manufacture at the speed and quality of Japanese plants, but Dr. Toyoda took a chance on the Mountain State. More than 25 years later, the Buffalo plant is one of the best Toyota engine and transmission manufacturers in the world – a fact Dr. Toyoda would frequently brag about. Dr. Toyoda was so proud of the Buffalo plant and the men and women who made it possible. I was proud to travel to Japan in 2005 to meet with Dr. Toyoda to celebrate and honor the wonderful partnership between our state and Toyota, and I’ll always be grateful for his decision to take a chance on West Virginia and our people. His passing is a heartbreaking loss for our entire state. We will keep Dr. Toyoda’s son Aiko and his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers as they mourn this tremendous loss.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)