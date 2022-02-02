Leader of Canada’s Conservative party ousted after vote by party’s lawmakers

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Salaried employees at The Hershey Company who did not comply with the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate or receive an accommodation have been "separated from the company," according to a Hershey spokesperson.

Hershey announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for salary employees in August 2021, and the mandate went into effect on Oct. 4, 2021. The company said it sponsored vaccination clinics and allowed employees to seek accommodations for religious or medical reasons.