Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm MondayWinter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday

Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall a strong low pressure will begin moving north into our region. Precipitation won't start until after 8 pm across much of the region and, especially in our eastern areas, could start out as plain rain briefly before switching to snow. During the changeover period 10 pm - Midnight there could be a brief period of freezing rain which will prove difficult, as this will place a thin layer of ice below our expected snow.