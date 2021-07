FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- With temperatures rising and the summer in full swing, families are taking advantage of the return of group activities. But with increased activities brings an increased chance of getting exposed to COVID.

Camp Royal is an outdoor extreme sports camp in Fayette county. The faith-based camp started five years ago to try and get kids active and outside. Kids ages 7 to 17 get the chance to ride bikes, boards or even scooters.